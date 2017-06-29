Demarcus Ware stars in new ABC show

(WTVM) – Good things come to those who retire from the NFL with Super Bowl rings and career sack records.

Former Auburn High Tiger Demarcus Ware is set to be part of the new ABC show, Battle of the Network Stars as a team captain.

A revival of a show from the 70's and 80's.

Ware and MMA fighter Ronda Rousey will be the opposing coaches, as actors try to get athletic.

The show premieres Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on News Leader 9.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.