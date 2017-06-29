Demarcus Ware stars in new ABC show

The Board of Regents for the University System of Georgia has named Dr. Neal Weaver president of Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus. Weaver will assume his new position on July 15.More >>
A busy Columbus roadway that has been under construction for years is finally ready to open.More >>
Russell County Sheriff’s Office investigators discovered the dangerous drug being disguised as Percocet in East Alabama Tuesday, June 27.More >>
The body of a missing man has been found.More >>
Good things come to those who retire from the NFL with Super Bowl rings and career sack records. Former Auburn High Tiger Demarcus Ware is set to be part of the new ABC show, Battle of the Network Stars as a team captain.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium ion batteries -- odds are good -- you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.More >>
When Andy Mitchell gave a hard-working young man a ride to work, he had no idea how much it would change both their lives.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
A mother is crying for justice after her daughter was violently murdered in the French Quarter while dozens of people watched and some even recorded it.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching.More >>
A Richmond man says the American flag placed in front of his home was burned to a crisp, in the middle of the night, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.More >>
The man suspected of burning a flag that was attached to a home on Floyd Avenue turned himself in at the Richmond Police Department on Wednesday night.More >>
