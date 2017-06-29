New president named for Georgia Southwestern State University

AMERICUS, GA (WTVM) – The Board of Regents for the University System of Georgia has named Dr. Neal Weaver president of Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus.

Weaver will assume his new position on July 15. Weaver is currently the vice president for university advancement and innovation at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

During his time at Nicholls State, the University saw four consecutive semesters of enrollment increases ending 16 semesters of enrollment decreases; a 40 percent increase in applications, and a 15 percent increase in admissions. He secured five endowed professorships supporting student success at Nicholls State.

Weaver also served on several committees, including for accreditation compliance and leadership. In addition, he is active in community and professional organizations.

Prior to joining Nicholls State, Weaver served West Texas A&M University in Canyon as vice president for institutional advancement and executive director of the WTAMU Foundation.

He has also served in previous roles as vice president for university relations, director of university relations and director of public relations at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.

Weaver holds a doctorate in organizational leadership from the University of Oklahoma in Norman. He earned an MBA from Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant and a bachelor of arts in speech/communications.

