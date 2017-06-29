3 arrested for robbing people after West Point car crash

WEST POINT, GA (WTVM) – West Point police have arrested three men after they robbed a person after a car accident.

At around 1:20 p.m. Thursday, the West Point Police Department received a call to KIA Parkway in reference to an accident.

When officers arrived, they were told by one of the people in the accident, he had been robbed by three people. These people were occupying the second vehicle in the accident and fled on foot into an adjacent wooded area.

The West Point Police Department along with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, established a perimeter between Interstate 85 and Kia Parkway to conduct a search for the suspects in the wooded area.

One suspect immediately surrendered to authorities and the two remaining suspects were found in the wooded area and were taken into custody.

Police arrested a 16-year-old juvenile from Hogansville, 17-year-old Demario Finley of Lanett, and 17-year-old Christian Finley of Valley for robbery charges.

