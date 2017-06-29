Girls Inc. of Columbus holds annual summer theater

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Girls Inc. of Columbus put on a play Thursday night telling the stories of mothers and grandmothers.

They girls told stories of old traditional games that used to be played as well as reciting poetry and dance.

The director says he wants to make the girls aware of the culture and making them a Strong, Smart and Bold Girl's Inc girl.

“We've lost players in a lot of our age groups so, learning how to play with each other and play fairly is one of the lessons that we've lost and to be strong smart and bold it is important to teach that to them, said Isiah Harper, summer theater director for Girls Inc.

Every year organizers try something different to try to build the theater in this group so that they understand what it is to be an actress or artist and how to be a bold, smart, and strong young lady in doing this.

The summer theater will be held again Friday night at the RiverCenter in Columbus. The event is free and open to the public, but a $3 donation is suggested to support the Girls Inc. programs.

