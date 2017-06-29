Lions make the most of bye week

The Columbus Lions have had it really rough over the past few weeks. Five of their last six games have been on the road, which includes a marathon of three games in 11 days. But now it's time for a well-deserved break.

The Lions toughed it out, got the victory in all three of those must-win games, which means they're still in the chase for a third straight league title.

Only one game remains, the National Arena League championship which features a showdown with the only team to beat them twice, the Jacksonville Sharks...

Having 17 days with no games after 11 days with three must-win games is just a little bit welcome.

“Oh, you have no idea,” head coach Jason Gibson said. “Can't wait. Just to be able to refocus. There's no continuity that we need to work on. We've been with each other for those three road games in 11 days, so we've been around each other every second of the day for two weeks, almost. It's kind of good to get away and step back and breathe.”

“Just to kind of get off our feet and really not do anything for a week, it's just as big for us mentally as it is physical,” said quarterback Mason Espinosa. “I think as a team overall, we’re a healthy team as far as major injuries. Everybody’s got those bumps and bruises, the rolled ankle here, the jammed finger here, the stuff that happens over the course of a season. The travel definitely doesn’t help. You play a game and then you’re sitting on an airplane or sitting on a bus for the next eight to ten hours, not the best thing for your body as far as the healing process. But that’s why this week is so big.”

The NAL Championship game is set for Monday, July 10 at Jacksonville’s Veterans Memorial Arena, with kickoff set for 7:30 pm ET.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.