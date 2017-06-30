Storm Team 9: You could see wet weather at times this holiday weekend.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Today will be another day with scattered showers and storms in the forecast - much like yesterday. It won't be a washout but something to plan for. We'll see cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 80s.

For your holiday weekend rain chances will stay in the 40-50% range with the higher rain chance on Saturday. It won't be an all day rain with the highest coverage after lunch. Temperatures will be slightly warmer as they reach the upper 80s and low 90s.

Next week rain chances are expected to drop to a 30-40 range through Friday. Therefore, temperatures will manage to reach the low to mid 90 range which is seasonable.

