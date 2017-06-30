Storm Team 9: You could see wet weather at times this holiday weekend.

West Point police have arrested three men after they robbed a person after a car accident.More >>
A busy Columbus roadway that has been under construction for years is finally ready to open.More >>
The man who went missing in the Lake Oliver Dam area and was later recovered by search and rescue crews has been identified.More >>
Girls Inc. of Columbus put on a play Thursday night telling the stories of mothers and grandmothers.More >>
Independence Day is approaching and many throughout the Chattahoochee Valley will commemorate the holiday with patriotic and celebratory events.More >>
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.More >>
A police report says after the light turned green, Venus Williams' vehicle was struck when she cut in front of another vehicle trying to get through the intersection. A 78-year-old passenger in that vehicle later died from his injuries.More >>
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.More >>
Meet the beautiful couple behind this viral photo, Lucinda Myers and Murphy Wilson. In just two days, it accumulated 33,000 likes on Instagram.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
The man suspected of burning a flag that was attached to a home on Floyd Avenue turned himself in at the Richmond Police Department on Wednesday night.More >>
