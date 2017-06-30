Columbus Georgia Power will close its business office

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Georgia Power will close its remaining 27 business offices in October 2017, including Columbus.

This is a part of their efforts to modernize business and adapt to the customers’ evolving needs.

According to a Georgia Power press release, over the past decade payment transactions have shifted from traditional business offices and mail to electronic payments online and authorized payment locations, which account for nearly 70 percent of all payments.

“Customers can now pay at thousands of new in-person authorized payment locations across the state – including 78 different locations within 5 miles of our Veteran’s Parkway office. New local payment options for our customers include Walmart, Publix, Walgreens, Ingles, Piggly Wiggly, Rite Aid, Dollar General, and Family Dollar,” says Craig Bell, Georgia Power’s spokesperson.

The business changes will impact around 300 employees across the state, many of those employees will have an opportunity to stay within the company but the company is expecting an overall reduction of 100 positions.

“We are working closely with impacted employees and those who do not stay with the company will be offered job placement assistance, as well as a severance package commensurate with their years of service with the company,” Bell says.

