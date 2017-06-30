State Road 109 Spur opens early in Merriwether Co.

MERIWETHER COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - State Route 109 Spur reopened early on Friday, June 30.

The road was closed last October in order for the bridge over Red Oak Creek to be replaced.

The bridge is located in Meriwether County between the Cities of Greenville and Gay.

The previous bridge was built in 1964 and did not meet current design standards. The new structure allows for increased load capacity, improved structural integrity and the elimination of weight restrictions.

The contractor has completed the project on budget and ahead of schedule. The construction contract amount was $2.4 million.

