Investigator: Former Columbus youth pastor shares inappropriate photos through email

A former youth pastor arrested for attempted sodomy appeared in court Friday morning.More >>
State Route 109 Spur reopened early on Friday, June 30.More >>
Georgia Power will close its remaining 27 business offices in October 2017.More >>
West Point police have arrested three men after they robbed a person after a car accident.More >>
A busy Columbus roadway that has been under construction for years is finally ready to open.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Shania Cody, 4, was forced to suffer pain from a bullet in her foot for two weeks when her mom refused to take her to the hospital.More >>
Jameel Muktar said the perpetrator knocked on the window, and when he rolled it down to see what he wanted, the man squirted the clear liquid on them.More >>
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
District Attorney Hillar Moore will release his findings Friday into the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officers who were ambushed and killed on July 17, 2016.More >>
A man has turned himself in to police in connection to a Lancaster shooting that left two people dead Thursday night.More >>
18-year-old Solidad Torres says a pattern of abuse and controlling behavior eventually led to a severe beating at the hands of her boyfriend.More >>
A former Hudson Kindergarten teacher has been officially indicted after being arrested for having sex with multiple students.More >>
