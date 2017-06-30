Investigator: Former Columbus youth pastor shares inappropriate photos through email

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – New details were released Friday morning after a former youth pastor appeared in court on an attempted sodomy charge.

Jay Singleton, 45, pleaded not guilty to attempted aggravated child molestation and criminal attempted sodomy and guilty to contempt of court.

Singleton was arrested Wednesday when Columbus Police Department’s Special Victims Unit was investigating an individual for attempted aggravated child molestation.

His bond was set at more than $50,000 including $25,000 for criminal attempt sodomy, $25,000 for attempted aggravated child molestation and $1,000 for driving while license suspended/revoked.

According to investigators, an undercover sting revealed that more than 400 emails were shared between the investigator and Singleton. Investigators say he was engaged in a plan to meet with a 14-year-old girl, however, no juvenile was actually involved.

Singleton also reportedly met with investigators to reassure they were not 'cops.' Investigators say Singleton shared inappropriate photographs and wrote in detail his plans for inappropriate acts.

He was to meet with the juvenile on Broadway on Wednesday at the time he was arrested.

This case has been bound over to Superior Court.

