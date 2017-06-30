AU, City of Gulf Shores break ground for new veterinarian services on Educational Complex

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn University and the City of Gulf Shores today broke ground on a complex that will serve as an educational outpost for the University and a resource for the Gulf Coast.

The 24,000-square-foot Auburn University Educational Complex will house four programs: the College of Veterinary Medicine, the Auburn Aviation Center, the Alabama Cooperative Extension System and the Office of the Vice President for Research and Economic Development.

The College of Veterinary Medicine’s referral center will be the centerpiece of the Auburn University Educational Complex.

The center will provide specialty and after-hours veterinary services and educational opportunities for students interested in internal medicine and surgery.

The multiuse complex will also serve as a place for the Auburn Aviation Center to conduct outreach programs; a resource for plant disease and insect diagnostics; a venue for local gardeners to connect with professional Extension personnel and master gardeners; and a platform for Auburn students to study and practice while Gulf Shores residents benefit from new learning experiences and services.

“Establishing the Auburn University Educational Complex in Gulf Shores advances our institution's mission by providing educational opportunities and services that are not only mutually beneficial but also impactful,” said Auburn University Provost Timothy Boosinger. “I am excited to expand Auburn's reach to this economically vibrant area and extend our mission by providing renowned academic programs that will positively impact Alabama's citizens.”

The Auburn University Educational Complex will be located at 21656 County Road 8 in Gulf Shores, which is at the corner of the Beach Express and County Road 8, adjacent to land acquired by the City of Gulf Shores for a new high school and the planned Coastal Alabama Center for Educational Excellence.

