Auburn police arrest 3 juveniles for theft, breaking and entering

AUBURN, AL - The Auburn Police Division arrested 3 juveniles and charged them with two counts of unlawful breaking and entering of a motor Vehicle, theft of property third degree, and theft of property fourth degree.

At about 9:40 p.m. Auburn Police responded to a suspicious person(s) complaint in the 1700 block of Wire Road.

Within minutes of the call, APD officers located a 14-year-old male juvenile from Auburn, AL, a 15-year-old male juvenile from Auburn, AL and a 15-year-old male juvenile from Loachapoka, AL who were identified as the suspects and taken into custody.

Further investigation determined that $26.00 in U.S. currency was taken from a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado and a backpack containing textbooks, headphones, sunglasses and U.S. currency, the total value of which is approximately $520.00 were taken from a 2012 Chevrolet Impala.

All of the property was recovered from the suspects.

The juveniles were charged with two counts of unlawful breaking and Entering of a motor vehicle, theft of property third degree, and theft of property fourth degree.

