AL woman distraught after Russell Co. garbage truck allegedly kills her three dogs

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – A Russell County woman is distraught after her dogs were allegedly run over by a Russell County sanitation worker.

Christina Hayes says on Wednesday, June 28 the Russell County garbage truck ran down and killed her three dogs one by one, her almost 6-year-old Ruby and her two 7-month-old fur babies Tazz and Smokey Robinson.

“They were my protection and friends and now I have neither thanks to Russell County sanitation in Alabama. And on top of it I still have to pay the murdering driver to come do it again,” Hayes said.

The Russell County Administrator, LeAnn Horne released the following statement on this incident:

We are looking at every possible side. An official report has been filed with the sheriff’s department. The driver has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation. If we find that there is any wrongdoing it will be dealt with to correct the matter. My heart goes out to Mrs. Hayes and anyone who loses a pet. We are taking this very seriously and will get to the bottom of it.

The identity of the sanitation worker has not been released.

