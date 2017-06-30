United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley launches new 211 texting service

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - United Way’s information and referral line 211 is now offering texting services.

Users can text their need and zip code to 989211 and receive a list of resources that assist with housing, utilities, affordable child care, elder services, mental health issues and other critical needs.

Within minutes, a United Way 211 information and referral specialist will respond to the initial message.

211 Manager Candace Poole says this a great resource to have.

“These are not automated responses. There is a person at the other end of that text that will give you customized information,” says Poole.

211 is a free, 24-hour resource available in both English and Spanish that helps people find critical assistance with most any health and human service need.

United Way’s 211 provides access to crisis hotlines that offer immediate help for individuals who are dealing with suicidal thoughts, depression, drug addiction, family violence or any situation that overwhelms their ability to cope.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.