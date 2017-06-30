PAWS Humane offers tips to ensure pet safety for Fourth of July

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Each year, more pets go missing on Fourth of July than any other day of the year as a result of noise related to Independence Day celebrations.

In an effort to prevent lost pets, and an increase in intakes of animals entering Animal Control, PAWS Humane offers tips to ensure your animal stays safe and sound at home.

Make sure your animal has an ID tag with current owner contact information. An ID tag is your pet's ticket home.

Take your dog for a walk before the celebrations begin. Tiring out your dog with a nice long walk or game of fetch can help them relax and stay calm through the noise. A tired dog is definitely a more relaxed dog.

While fireworks are a longstanding tradition for this holiday, for most pets, fireworks are not a reason to party, but a reason to panic. It's best to keep your pet at home during fireworks displays.

If possible, keep your pet inside. Set up a nice quiet spot in a windowless room, or keep them in a carrier or kennel. Turn soft music on to help mask the sound from fireworks.

Leave your pet with toys or a Kong filled with treats. A frozen Kong can provide hours of entertainment.

Consider staying home with your pet, especially if they are extra anxious. This will give them comfort

A thunder shirt or medication may be needed for highly anxious animals. Please consult your veterinarian.

If your pet does get lost during the holiday, PAWS Humane urges Muscogee County residents to visit Columbus Animal Care and Control during their business hours. If your pet is not there, keep checking back as it may take several days for your pet to arrive. We also suggest posting flyers in your neighborhood and on local pet lost and found social media pages.

"We believe the safest and best bet for celebrating this Fourth of July with your pet is to exclude them from all festivities," said Kati Morrell, Adoptions Manager. "We love pet-friendly events, but we strongly believe July 4th just isn't one of those outings."

Keep your pets safe this Fourth of July!

