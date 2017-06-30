Emergency crews respond to a structure fire on 8th St. in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, AL - Emergency crews are on the on the scene of a structure fire on 8th Street in Phenix City, AL.

A garage on 8th Street behind a vacant house caught fire.

No current details on what started the fire, but News Leader 9 is told it is under control.

Fire crews have Seale Road blocked off.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for updates.

