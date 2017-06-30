Department of Natural Resources prepares for busy weekend for the waterways

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Lake Harding is one of the several lakes in our area where people will be flocking to celebrating the Fourth of July and water officials are on high alert.

“We’re going to be on the water patrolling for moving violations looking for alcohol-related violations is going to be our focus,” Corporal Mitch Oliver with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources says his team is preparing for another busy holiday weekend.

“The most common thing when we are out there patrolling is trying to make sure everyone is being safe,” he says. “You want everyone to enjoy their time out on the lake and come home that night.”

Michael Barnett from Georgia Power says the southern company operates some of the lakes in our area and they team up with the DNR to promote safety in their waters year round.

"Think safe when they are boating," says Barnett.

Although it is not illegal to have an open container of beer or liquor in your boat to celebrate the holiday, the driver must be sober.

“If we stop that boat and we determine through field sobriety test that the operator is impaired he will be arrested for BUI,” Corporal Oliver tells News Leader 9’s Parker Branton.

Georgia Power is teaming up with the Department of Natural Resources to keep people safe on the water with their “SPLASH” campaign.

Supervision

Prevention

Look before you leap

Arm's length

Swim Lessons

Have a water safety plan.

One of many ways safety is promoted on these waterways is having lifejacket kiosks out at the marinas.

