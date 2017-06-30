Talbot Co. man injured in bike vs. car crash in stable condition

TALBOT COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - A Talbot County man is in stable condition after a horrific accident Friday morning.

According to Georgia state troopers, a man riding a bicycle along Highway 80 in Box Springs was hit by a car.

Witnesses say the man on the bike went through the car windshield.

He was taken to Midtown Medical Center.

Troopers have not yet released the names of the driver or the man on the bike.

