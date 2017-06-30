West Point police search search for 3 men wanted for armed robbery

WEST POINT, GA (WTVM) - On June 30, 2017, at approximately 4:00 P.M., the West Point Police Department received a call to a residence on East 10th Street in reference to an armed robbery.

When officers arrived they were informed by the victim, he had been robbed by three individuals in the area of Pear Street.

These individuals were occupying a late 90’s early 2000, Buick four-door white in color.

Two of the individuals exited the vehicle and flagged the victim down.

When the victim came to a stop and after a brief verbal exchange, the two black male suspects presented firearms and robbed the victim at gunpoint.

The suspects then fled in the 90’s early 2000, Buick four-door, white in color.

The first suspect was identified by the victim Justin “Chuck” Huguley of Valley, Alabama and is still at large.

The remaining two individuals were described as follows, suspect #2, medium build black male, late complexion with dreadlocks medium to long in length, being between 5’8” and 6’00” in height.

Suspect #3 is described as a dark complexion black male, with short dreadlocks and dirty or grungy hair and face.

Currently, the West Point Police Department has active warrants for the arrest of Justin Huguley for armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

All three individuals should be considered armed and dangerous.

The West Point Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in this investigation.

Any having information in regards to this crime or any other criminal activity is asked to contact the West Point Police Department 706-645-3525 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

