Shots fired inside Foxy Lady Lounge thought to be distraction tactic

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating an early Saturday morning shooting and robbery incident at the Foxy Lady Lounge.

Police tell WTVM that shots were fired into the air inside the adult entertainment club at 3023 Victory Drive just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators say immediately after the gunfire occurred, money was taken out of a cash register inside the business.

Columbus police say they believe the shooting was a distraction tactic in order to commit the theft.

No suspects have been identified by investigators. Witnesses are being interviewed.

