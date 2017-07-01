City of Auburn considering Sunday alcohol sale changes

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – The city of Auburn is considering changing Sunday alcohol sales.

The proposal is directed at Auburn Mayor Bill Hamm and the Auburn city manager.

It's requesting that Sunday alcohol sales begin at 10 a.m. and alcohol sales now can begin at noon.

This proposal is also known as the "brunch bill" and lawmakers hope to encourage more alcohol sales earlier in the morning at restaurants to boost local revenue.

Auburn City Council will vote on this proposal Wednesday.

