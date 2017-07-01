Muscogee County Jail inmate dies Saturday morning

Auburn University is branching out to the Gulf Coast.More >>
Dozens of new laws are now in effect with the start of Georgia's fiscal year, including an end to a ban on guns on the state's public college campuses.More >>
An inmate at the Muscogee County Jail has died Saturday morning after he was found injured in his cell.More >>
The city of Auburn is considering changing Sunday alcohol sales. The proposal is directed at Auburn mayor Bill Hamm and the auburn city manager.More >>
A Russell County woman is distraught after her dogs were allegedly run over by a Russell County sanitation worker.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
He had to use several rolls of gorilla tape to keep his old wheelchair together. That's now a thing of the past thanks to the generosity of the community.More >>
District Attorney Hillar Moore will release his findings Friday into the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officers who were ambushed and killed on July 17, 2016.More >>
