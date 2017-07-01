Muscogee County Jail inmate dies Saturday morning

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – An inmate at the Muscogee County Jail has died Saturday morning after he was found injured in his cell.

Deputies found 31-year-old Feaginess Wood Jr. lying in a pool of blood on the floor of his cell in the mental health dorm just before 7:00 a.m. Saturday.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, Wood Jr. had a laceration above his left eye.

The Muscogee County Sheriff's Office says that jail camera's show Woods Jr. going into a cell with another inmate before he was found.

Medical personnel responded and Woods Jr. was transported to Midtown Medical Center where he died at around 8:38 a.m.

The body will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur, where an autopsy will be performed Monday.

Woods Jr. was booked into the Muscogee County Jail on June 13 on child molestation and giving a false name charges.

The GBI has been notified of the death and they are conducting the investigation.

