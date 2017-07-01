Dog owners beware of Fourth of July fireworks

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Besides taking extra caution on the roadways this holiday weekend, you are also urged to be mindful of your pets when enjoying fireworks.

The Fourth of July is a time of celebration but for pet owners, the days before should be a time of preparation.

"Celebrations are not fun for animals. This is the number one holiday for animals to get lost," said Katie Morrell, with Paws Humane.

Morrell says preparation should begin before the fireworks start.

“Bring them into a safe place. Make sure windows and doors are locked. Turn on the TV with a movie or music,” Morrell says.

If your dog is more anxious than most, a new jacket could be just what they need this holiday weekend.

“Thunder shirts are designed to help animals. It is a snug tight wrap that goes around the animal’s core. It is like a hug,” Morrell says.

If you are looking for a furry friend to spend the dog days of summer with, Paws Humane has a deal for you— they are offering all dogs for $17.76 only through July 3.

