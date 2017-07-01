Big Sky Bravery 5K helps military special operations forces

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – As Independence Day approaches, runners and athletes in Columbus pounding the pavement to show their support for the military in this morning's Big Sky Bravery 5K.

All of Saturday’s proceeds and donations will benefit the Big Sky Bravery foundation.

Big Sky Bravery is a non-profit providing what's called a decompression program for recently returning members of our military.

More specifically, it's geared to special operations forces. They're given the chance to acclimate back here in the states and spend what they call therapeutic restoration time by being outdoors in Montana with all the open space and country.

The key for the foundation is providing psychological and emotional support to these soldiers.

Saturday’s race wrapped up a week full of events that started Wednesday with the BSB Concert series in Uptown Columbus.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.