Russell County Rocks hosts rock painting event

FORT MITCHELL, AL (WTVM) – Family fun for children (and even adults) of all ages was the theme of a rock painting event in Fort Mitchell.

The group Russell County Rocks held a rock painting event Saturday morning in Fort Mitchell. The purpose of the event and RC Rocks is to get the kids involved in a safe but fun location to enjoy these rocks.

“It’s an idea that we started for kids to get out and have fun and paint rocks. Hide them and if you find them, you just can’t part with it then you keep it. Just as simple as that,” said event organizer Susan Cox.

Saturday’s event not only featured rocking painting, but also an ice machine and bouncy house.

The group hopes to host many more events as such as this one.

Click here to learn more about RC Rocks and how you can get involved with the group. www.facebook.com/rcrocks.

