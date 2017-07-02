U.S. Marshals arrest rapper in connection with Arkansas nightclub shooting

Birmingham, AL (WBRC) - Memphis rapper Ricky Hampton, aka Finese2Tymes, along with another suspect was taken into custody early Sunday morning outside of Side Effects Club in Birmingham.

According to Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Cliff LaBarge, Hampton is wanted in connection with a Arkansas nightclub shooting that took place on Saturday, July 1 leaving several injured. U.S. Marshals along with the ATF and FBI apprehended Hampton and the other male. Both are currently being held at the Jefferson County jail.

