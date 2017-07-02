U.S. Marshals arrest rapper in connection with Arkansas nightclub shooting

As Independence Day approaches, runners and athletes in Columbus pounding the pavement to show their support for the military in this morning's Big Sky Bravery 5K.More >>
As Independence Day approaches, runners and athletes in Columbus pounding the pavement to show their support for the military in this morning's Big Sky Bravery 5K.More >>
An inmate at the Muscogee County Jail has died Saturday morning after he was found injured in his cell.More >>
An inmate at the Muscogee County Jail has died Saturday morning after he was found injured in his cell.More >>
Auburn University is branching out to the Gulf Coast.More >>
Auburn University is branching out to the Gulf Coast.More >>
Dozens of new laws are now in effect with the start of Georgia's fiscal year, including an end to a ban on guns on the state's public college campuses.More >>
Dozens of new laws are now in effect with the start of Georgia's fiscal year, including an end to a ban on guns on the state's public college campuses.More >>
Family fun for children (and even adults) of all ages was the theme of a rock painting event in Fort Mitchell.More >>
Family fun for children (and even adults) of all ages was the theme of a rock painting event in Fort Mitchell.More >>
President Donald Trump is continuing his personal attacks on the anchors of "Morning Joe.".More >>
President Donald Trump is continuing his personal attacks on the anchors of "Morning Joe.".More >>