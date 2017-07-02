UPDATE: Photos of missing Columbus children released by GBI

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – An Amber Alert has been issued across the state of Georgia for two children last seen in Columbus.

One-and-a-half-year-old, Hayden Faulk and five-year-old, Brantley Faulk were last seen Sunday, July 2nd. The children are believed to be traveling with suspect, Joey Faulk, in a 1997 silver Ford-150 vehicle. That vehicle has an Alabama license plate number of: 5400AT6. It was last known to be traveling south, towards Mobile, Alabama.

If you have information related to this Amber Alert, contact the Columbus Police Department or call 911.

