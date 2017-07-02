BREAKING: Columbus children who prompted an Amber Alert are now safe

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Two Columbus children, who were believed to be in danger after a reported abduction, are now safe.

According to the Columbus Police Department, Joey Faulk, the man named as an Amber Alert suspect has been arrested. One-and-a-half-year-old, Hayden Faulk and five-year-old, Brantley Faulk were the subjects of the Amber Alert early Sunday morning after being taken by Faulk.

He was believed to have been heading south, towards Mobile, Al. before being arrested.

The Columbus Police Department says they are still actively investigating this case.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved.