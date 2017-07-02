Emergency crews respond to Lee Co. house fire

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Beauregard Volunteer Fire Department, Tallapoosa River Electric Co-op and Lee County Sheriff's office responded to a house fire in Lee County, AL Sunday morning.

Homeowner, Andrew Gracia tells News Leader 9 the cause of the fire came from him burning hay in a hole behind his property.

He went into his home twice before being notified by his neighbor that there was a popping noise coming from his yard.

When Gracia came back outside to check, he saw what he calls, his man cave, on fire.

Gracia says the fire burnt part of his truck, destroyed all of his military medals, awards, and pictures along with his son's workout equipment.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.