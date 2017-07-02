Big Sky Bravery Foundation raises money for special ops troops

Fire crews are currently on the scene of a house fire in Lee County, AL. No injuries have been reported.More >>
As Independence Day approaches, runners and athletes in Columbus pounding the pavement to show their support for the military in this morning's Big Sky Bravery 5K.More >>
An inmate at the Muscogee County Jail has died Saturday morning after he was found injured in his cell.More >>
Auburn University is branching out to the Gulf Coast.More >>
Memphis rapper Ricky Hampton, aka Finese2Tymes, along with another suspect was taken into custody early Sunday moring outside of Side Effects Club in Birmingham.More >>
The man also lost three-quarters of his blood in the accident.More >>
