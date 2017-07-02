Big Sky Bravery Foundation raises money for special ops troops

Columbus, GA (WTVM) - It's an early start to the Fourth of July weekend, but volunteers and runners are up, ready to break a sweat along uptown Columbus, and all to shine a light on the Big Sky Bravery Foundation and it's mission.

Founder, Josh McCain, said his organization caters specifically to special operations forces - troops that have been in combat situations for years, maybe decades.

"A lot of people don't know this is the longest war that America has ever been in," says McCain.

McCain says, "When I founded Big Sky Bravery, and to this day, we're actually the only non-profit for active-duty special operations that focus on post-deployment decompression programs."

McCain, who calls Montana home, will bring a small group of Special Ops troops to "Big Sky Country" - to distress and get the emotional support from mentors and fellow vets, by having a little bit of high-energy fun.

"It's therapeutic in a lot of ways," McCain says, "but, when you mix that with high-adrenaline based activities, like skiing and stuff like that, it just completely provides freedom of thought for these guys."

Others in the community, including current Rangers competing in the 5K and 10K races want to do their part to help all combat veterans feel like their back home.

"I really think it's a great cause," says Army Ranger Franklyn Martinez, the 5K's first place finisher. "I support everything that has to do with helping soldiers adjust to the civilian world."

"These are the kinds of guys that work 2000, 3000 raids. At night, seven days a week," said Calvin Powell, who placed second in the 5k race. "It's a pretty important task so I think it's an honorable cause and I think it's a great foundation."

This is the second year Big Sky Bravery has hosted events raising money and awareness for special ops forces; this includes the group's concert held in Uptown Columbus Wednesday, June 28.

