PAWS Humane offers pet adoption special for Fourth of July - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

PAWS Humane offers pet adoption special for Fourth of July

By Raven Poole, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: PAWS Humane) (Source: PAWS Humane)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Celebrate the Fourth of July by adopting! For the patriotic price of just $17.76, you can adopt and do your part to help save the lives of America’s pets. 

PAWS Humane is hosting a Fourth of July weekend adoption special.

The special includes:

  • $17.76 pet adoptions
  • Kittens, cats, puppies, and dogs
  • July 1-3 

Hours of operation for the adoption special:

  • Sunday, July 2 12-5 p.m.
  • Monday, July 3 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 

PAWS Humane will be closed Tuesday, July 4th. 

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly