PAWS Humane offers pet adoption special for Fourth of July

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Celebrate the Fourth of July by adopting! For the patriotic price of just $17.76, you can adopt and do your part to help save the lives of America’s pets.

PAWS Humane is hosting a Fourth of July weekend adoption special.

The special includes:

$17.76 pet adoptions

Kittens, cats, puppies, and dogs

July 1-3

Hours of operation for the adoption special:

Sunday, July 2 12-5 p.m.

Monday, July 3 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

PAWS Humane will be closed Tuesday, July 4th.

