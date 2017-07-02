Callaway Gardens celebrates 2017 Fourth of July weekend - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Callaway Gardens celebrates 2017 Fourth of July weekend

By Raven Poole, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Callaway Gardens) (Source: Callaway Gardens)
(Source: Callaway Gardens) (Source: Callaway Gardens)
(Source: Callaway Gardens) (Source: Callaway Gardens)

PINE MOUNTAIN, GA (WTVM) - Callaway Gardens is eagerly anticipating the Fourth of July with pre-celebration filled with a ton of fun in the sun, culminating with a fantastic fireworks show. 

Guests of all ages are sure to be thrilled by the acrobatics of the Florida State University Flying High Circus as they perform Sunday starting at 3:30 p.m., Monday at 3:30 p.m., and two special shows on Tuesday, July 4, at 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Today through Tuesday everyone will want to see the Chris Clark Bicycle Stunt Shows at Noon and 2 p.m. 

On Tuesday, Robin Lake Beach will be ready for a day of Independence Day celebration and all American fun.

The anticipated patriotic fireworks finale will shoot off at approximately 9:30 p.m. (weather permitting).

Special Event admission applies through July 4.

  • Adult - $30
  • Children (6-12) - $15
  • Children 5 years and younger - Free
  • Annual pass holders and Military personnel, with valid active duty or retired identification, can enter this special event for half-price.
  • Veterans admitted for half-price

Schedule of Events:  July 4th Star Spangled Beach Party

Sunday, July 2

  • 9 a.m.  Beach Open
  • 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.  Beach Activities: Aqua Island*, Paddle Boats*, Flying Trapeze*, Rock Climbing Wall*, Spider Jump*, Miniature Golf*, Table Tennis*, Shuffleboard, Giant Chess, Xcelerator Water Slide*, Roadster Pedal Karts*, Playground, Basketball
  • 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.  Beach Concessions, Food Vendors
  • Noon to 5 p.m.  Live entertainment by a deejay
  • Noon and 2 p.m.  Bicycle Stunt Show 
  • 12:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.  Beach Bar
  • 3:30 p.m.  FSU Flying High Circus Performance
  • 5 p.m.  Live Music - Drew Ellis
  • 7:30 p.m.  Live Music - Kyle Wilson

Monday, July 3

  • 7 a.m.  Beach Opens
  • 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.  Beach Activities: Aqua Island*, Paddle Boats*, Flying Trapeze*, Rock Climbing Wall*, Spider Jump*, Miniature Golf*, Table Tennis*, Shuffleboard, Giant Chess, Xcelerator Water Slide*, Roadster Pedal Karts*, Playground, Basketball
  • 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.  Beach Concessions, Food Vendors
  • Noon to 10 p.m.  Beach Bar
  • Noon to 7 p.m.  Live entertainment by a deejay
  • Noon and 2 p.m.  Bicycle Stunt Show 
  • 3:30 p.m.  FSU Flying Circus Performance
  • 5 p.m.  Live Music - Aces & 8’s
  • 7:30 p.m. Live Music - Daniel Lee Band

Tuesday, July 4

  • 9 a.m.  Beach Opens
  • 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.  Beach Activities: Aqua Island*, Paddle Boats*, Flying Trapeze*, Rock Climbing Wall*, Spider Jump*, Miniature Golf*, Table Tennis*, Shuffleboard, Giant Chess, Xcelerator Water Slide*, Roadster Pedal Karts*, Playground, Basketball
  • 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.  Beach Concessions, Food Vendors
  • Noon to 10 p.m.  Beach Bar
  • Noon to 7 p.m.  Live entertainment by a deejay
  • Noon and 2 p.m.  Bicycle Stunt Show 
  • 3:30 p.m.  FSU Flying Circus Performance
  • 4 p.m.  Live Music - Sons n Britches
  • 6 p.m.  Beach Connector Gate Closes to setup fireworks
  • 6 p.m.  FSU Flying Circus Performance
  • 6 p.m.  Live Music: Josh Newcome
  • 8:30 p.m.  Live Music: The Regulars
  • 9:30 p.m.  Fireworks Extravaganza (Weather Permitting)

*Additional fee

For more information on Callaway Gardens' Fourth of July celebrations, click here.  

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly