Callaway Gardens celebrates 2017 Fourth of July weekend

PINE MOUNTAIN, GA (WTVM) - Callaway Gardens is eagerly anticipating the Fourth of July with pre-celebration filled with a ton of fun in the sun, culminating with a fantastic fireworks show.

Guests of all ages are sure to be thrilled by the acrobatics of the Florida State University Flying High Circus as they perform Sunday starting at 3:30 p.m., Monday at 3:30 p.m., and two special shows on Tuesday, July 4, at 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Today through Tuesday everyone will want to see the Chris Clark Bicycle Stunt Shows at Noon and 2 p.m.

On Tuesday, Robin Lake Beach will be ready for a day of Independence Day celebration and all American fun.

The anticipated patriotic fireworks finale will shoot off at approximately 9:30 p.m. (weather permitting).

Special Event admission applies through July 4.

Adult - $30

Children (6-12) - $15

Children 5 years and younger - Free

Annual pass holders and Military personnel, with valid active duty or retired identification, can enter this special event for half-price.

Veterans admitted for half-price

Schedule of Events: July 4th Star Spangled Beach Party

Sunday, July 2

9 a.m. Beach Open

Beach Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Beach Activities: Aqua Island*, Paddle Boats*, Flying Trapeze*, Rock Climbing Wall*, Spider Jump*, Miniature Golf*, Table Tennis*, Shuffleboard, Giant Chess, Xcelerator Water Slide*, Roadster Pedal Karts*, Playground, Basketball

Beach Activities: Aqua Island*, Paddle Boats*, Flying Trapeze*, Rock Climbing Wall*, Spider Jump*, Miniature Golf*, Table Tennis*, Shuffleboard, Giant Chess, Xcelerator Water Slide*, Roadster Pedal Karts*, Playground, Basketball 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Beach Concessions, Food Vendors

Beach Concessions, Food Vendors Noon to 5 p.m. Live entertainment by a deejay

Live entertainment by a deejay Noon and 2 p.m. Bicycle Stunt Show

Bicycle Stunt Show 12:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Beach Bar

Beach Bar 3:30 p.m. FSU Flying High Circus Performance

FSU Flying High Circus Performance 5 p.m. Live Music - Drew Ellis

Live Music - Drew Ellis 7:30 p.m. Live Music - Kyle Wilson

Monday, July 3

7 a.m. Beach Opens

Beach Opens 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Beach Activities: Aqua Island*, Paddle Boats*, Flying Trapeze*, Rock Climbing Wall*, Spider Jump*, Miniature Golf*, Table Tennis*, Shuffleboard, Giant Chess, Xcelerator Water Slide*, Roadster Pedal Karts*, Playground, Basketball

Beach Activities: Aqua Island*, Paddle Boats*, Flying Trapeze*, Rock Climbing Wall*, Spider Jump*, Miniature Golf*, Table Tennis*, Shuffleboard, Giant Chess, Xcelerator Water Slide*, Roadster Pedal Karts*, Playground, Basketball 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Beach Concessions, Food Vendors

Beach Concessions, Food Vendors Noon to 10 p.m. Beach Bar

Beach Bar Noon to 7 p.m . Live entertainment by a deejay

Live entertainment by a deejay Noon and 2 p.m. Bicycle Stunt Show

Bicycle Stunt Show 3:30 p.m. FSU Flying Circus Performance

FSU Flying Circus Performance 5 p.m. Live Music - Aces & 8’s

Live Music - Aces & 8’s 7:30 p.m. Live Music - Daniel Lee Band

Tuesday, July 4

9 a.m. Beach Opens

Beach Opens 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Beach Activities: Aqua Island*, Paddle Boats*, Flying Trapeze*, Rock Climbing Wall*, Spider Jump*, Miniature Golf*, Table Tennis*, Shuffleboard, Giant Chess, Xcelerator Water Slide*, Roadster Pedal Karts*, Playground, Basketball

Beach Activities: Aqua Island*, Paddle Boats*, Flying Trapeze*, Rock Climbing Wall*, Spider Jump*, Miniature Golf*, Table Tennis*, Shuffleboard, Giant Chess, Xcelerator Water Slide*, Roadster Pedal Karts*, Playground, Basketball 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Beach Concessions, Food Vendors

Beach Concessions, Food Vendors Noon to 10 p.m. Beach Bar

Beach Bar Noon to 7 p.m . Live entertainment by a deejay

Live entertainment by a deejay Noon and 2 p.m. Bicycle Stunt Show

Bicycle Stunt Show 3:30 p.m. FSU Flying Circus Performance

FSU Flying Circus Performance 4 p.m. Live Music - Sons n Britches

Live Music - Sons n Britches 6 p.m. Beach Connector Gate Closes to setup fireworks

Beach Connector Gate Closes to setup fireworks 6 p.m. FSU Flying Circus Performance

FSU Flying Circus Performance 6 p.m. Live Music: Josh Newcome

Live Music: Josh Newcome 8:30 p.m. Live Music: The Regulars

Live Music: The Regulars 9:30 p.m. Fireworks Extravaganza (Weather Permitting)

*Additional fee

For more information on Callaway Gardens' Fourth of July celebrations, click here.

