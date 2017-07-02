National Infantry Museum's Freedom Festival to honor Fourth of July

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) - The National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center will host its fifth annual community-wide Independence Day celebration in honor of Fourth of July on Tuesday.

The National Infantry Museum, right next to Fort Benning, is celebrating the holiday with Freedom Fest and this year's party hopes to raise money for a new museum exhibit.

The museum's hoping families will donate a little bit of money once they attend the family affair.

Those proceeds will help the construction of a new national monument to the Global War on Terrorism coming this fall.

In the spirit of the holiday, the festival will focus on American and military history.

Families can expect to experience interactive historical demonstrations from experts at Historic Westville.

All day, kids will enjoy bounce houses, face and hair painting, balloon animals and superheroes.

Kids are invited to dress up their bicycles, tricycles, wagons and themselves for a fun and patriotic parade down Heritage Walk. Prizes will be awarded to winners 12 and under.

There will also be rock climbing walls for the adventurous types, as well as a Civil War campsite complete with a working cannon from the era that will shoot live fire all day long.

And if cooling off is on the top of your holiday to-do list, the NIM's giant screen theater will play popular Disney films for the little ones at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The fun doesn't stop there.

This year's Freedom Fest lineup includes a patriotic toddler parade, a number of live bands to perform, and a fly-over from the Silver Wings Parachute Team before they jump down onto Inouye Field behind the museum.

Vendors will sell ice cream, barbecue plates, chicken sandwiches, funnel cakes, hot dogs, hamburgers, pretzels, beer, frozen mocktails and soft drinks.

Admission to the museum's Freedom Fest is free - some low prices on the giant screen theater and food will also go toward funding the War on Terror Memorial.

The fun starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 5 in the evening where festival-goers will then be encouraged to head to Uptown Columbus or Phenix City for a concert in the riverside amphitheater and fireworks at dark.

For more information on this year's Freedom Festival, click here.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.