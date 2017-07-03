Storm Team 9: Low rain chances & high temperatures. Get more in the app!

The Columbus Consolidated Government will alter or suspend all services Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in observance of Independence Day.More >>
The Columbus Consolidated Government will alter or suspend all services Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in observance of Independence Day.More >>
Fire crews are currently on the scene of a house fire in Lee County, AL. No injuries have been reported.More >>
Fire crews are currently on the scene of a house fire in Lee County, AL. No injuries have been reported.More >>
Two Columbus children, who were believed to be in danger, are now safe.More >>
Two Columbus children, who were believed to be in danger, are now safe.More >>
As Independence Day approaches, runners and athletes in Columbus pounding the pavement to show their support for the military in this morning's Big Sky Bravery 5K.More >>
As Independence Day approaches, runners and athletes in Columbus pounding the pavement to show their support for the military in this morning's Big Sky Bravery 5K.More >>
An inmate at the Muscogee County Jail has died Saturday morning after he was found injured in his cell.More >>
An inmate at the Muscogee County Jail has died Saturday morning after he was found injured in his cell.More >>
Crawling or flying, bugs are everywhere this season. Here are some resources to consult to keep yourself and your family both safe and comfortable.More >>
Crawling or flying, bugs are everywhere this season. Here are some resources to consult to keep yourself and your family both safe and comfortable.More >>
The man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.More >>
The man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.More >>
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.More >>
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.More >>