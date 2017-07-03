Storm Team 9: Low rain chances & high temperatures. Get more in the app!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Over the coming days the forecast will be very summer-like with low rain chances and warm temperatures. You can expect afternoon highs to top out in the low 90s with a few folks reaching into the mid 90 range. With the high humidity values, the 'feel like' temperatures are expected to be a few degrees warmer than the air temperatures - especially in the afternoon. Make sure you're drinking plenty of water if you're going to be outside!

Rain chances will be in the 20-30% range through the work week with any day seeing the storm potential. This means lightning is possible so please be aware of pop-up systems if you'll be outside. Rain chances slightly increase for this weekend. Tomorrow for the 4th - highs will be in the low to mid 90s under a mostly sunny sky and a 20% rain chance.

You can also stream us LIVE on the weather app and follow Storm Team 9 on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.