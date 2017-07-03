'Brunch Bill' could allow alcohol sales earlier than noon in Auburn

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Laws could be changing in Auburn regarding the sale of alcohol on Sunday.

A law known as the “Brunch Bill” allows local municipalities that allow alcohol sales on Sunday to begin allowing those sales earlier in the day for brunch.

The bill requires cities like Auburn to put the issue to a vote of the people. But now the big question is when that vote is allowed to take place.

“At the next council meeting on Wednesday as an item on their budget to ask the attorney general can we have a referendum before the normal election or do we have to wait until the election,” said Auburn City Manager James Buston.

The next round of municipal elections will be in August of 2018.

Local business owners have requested an earlier vote to begin allowing those sales sooner.

If there were to be a special election on the issue City manager James Buston says it would likely cost taxpayers between $5,000 - $10,000.

