CPD investigating shooting near St. Mary's Rd.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are investigating a shooting near St. Mary’s Road.

According to a police report, a man was shot in the leg while he was in the car on Terminal Court on Sunday, July 2 around 9 a.m.

The victim named the suspect, but police have not released the identity.

The victim was taken to Midtown Medical Center.

