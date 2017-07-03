CPD investigating shooting near St. Mary's Rd.

A man is awaiting extradition to Georgia following his arrest in South Alabama.More >>
A motorcyclist was killed in Opelika after being involved in a three-car crash. Investigators say the accident happened Sunday, July 2 on Birmingham Highway near the grand national parkway intersection.More >>
The Russell County Child Advocacy Center is teaming up with the Phenix City Police Department to fight against sex crimes in the area. Over the last couple of years police say there have been almost 500 reported sex offenses in the Russell County – Phenix City area.More >>
Laws could be changing in Auburn regarding the sale of alcohol on Sunday.More >>
Columbus police are investigating a shooting near St. Mary’s Road.More >>
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.More >>
The baby was left in the van for about eight hours, the sheriff's department said.More >>
A 10-month-old boy in Britain has been given days to live, but his parents are suing to allow him to come to the U.S. for experimental treatment.More >>
Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops..More >>
Emergency officials say police are responding to a shooting at Northwoods Mall Monday afternoon.More >>
All across America, people will show their love for America flying Old Glory.More >>
SWAT is arriving at the Wyndham Dallas Suites.More >>
A Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy was air lifted to a hospital after crashing during a wild pursuit through Mississippi and Louisiana.More >>
Brett Rutledge, of Mobile, AL, is determined to walk away with $20,000 from this year's Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo in Gulfport.More >>
