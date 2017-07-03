Motorcyclist dies following three-vehicle crash in Opelika

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – A motorcyclist was killed in Opelika after being involved in a three-car crash.

Investigators say the accident happened Sunday, July 2 on Birmingham Highway near the grand national parkway intersection.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The drivers of the cars were not injured.

The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released.

