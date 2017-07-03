Motorcyclist dies following three-vehicle crash in Opelika

Follow all of the news from East Alabama.More >>
Follow all of the news from East Alabama.More >>
A man is awaiting extradition to Georgia following his arrest in South Alabama.More >>
A man is awaiting extradition to Georgia following his arrest in South Alabama.More >>
A motorcyclist was killed in Opelika after being involved in a three-car crash. Investigators say the accident happened Sunday, July 2 on Birmingham Highway near the grand national parkway intersection.More >>
A motorcyclist was killed in Opelika after being involved in a three-car crash. Investigators say the accident happened Sunday, July 2 on Birmingham Highway near the grand national parkway intersection.More >>
The Russell County Child Advocacy Center is teaming up with the Phenix City Police Department to fight against sex crimes in the area. Over the last couple of years police say there have been almost 500 reported sex offenses in the Russell County – Phenix City area.More >>
The Russell County Child Advocacy Center is teaming up with the Phenix City Police Department to fight against sex crimes in the area. Over the last couple of years police say there have been almost 500 reported sex offenses in the Russell County – Phenix City area.More >>
Laws could be changing in Auburn regarding the sale of alcohol on Sunday.More >>
Laws could be changing in Auburn regarding the sale of alcohol on Sunday.More >>
Columbus police are investigating a shooting near St. Mary’s Road.More >>
Columbus police are investigating a shooting near St. Mary’s Road.More >>
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.More >>
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.More >>
The baby was left in the van for about eight hours, the sheriff's department said.More >>
The baby was left in the van for about eight hours, the sheriff's department said.More >>
Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops..More >>
Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops..More >>
Emergency officials say police are responding to a shooting at Northwoods Mall Monday afternoon.More >>
Emergency officials say police are responding to a shooting at Northwoods Mall Monday afternoon.More >>
SWAT is arriving at the Wyndham Dallas Suites.More >>
SWAT is arriving at the Wyndham Dallas Suites.More >>
A Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy was air lifted to a hospital after crashing during a wild pursuit through Mississippi and Louisiana.More >>
A Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy was air lifted to a hospital after crashing during a wild pursuit through Mississippi and Louisiana.More >>
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.More >>
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.More >>
Murray County Sheriff Gary Langford told local news media that the plane crashed Saturday afternoon in the area of Chatsworth, Georgia, about 90 miles northwest of Atlanta.More >>
Murray County Sheriff Gary Langford told local news media that the plane crashed Saturday afternoon in the area of Chatsworth, Georgia, about 90 miles northwest of Atlanta.More >>
Five people are dead after a two-car crash in Midland on Saturday night.More >>
Five people are dead after a two-car crash in Midland on Saturday night.More >>