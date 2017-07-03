Man accused of abducting 2 children in Columbus awaiting extradition

(WTVM) - A man is awaiting extradition to Georgia following his arrest in South Alabama.

Joey Faulk is accused of abducting his two children in Columbus, prompting a multi-state Amber Alert.

It ended when the trio was stopped in Spanish Fort, Alabama, near Mobile.

That's where Faulk was arrested early on Sunday, July 2.

The children, 1-year-old Hayden and 5-year-old Brantley Faulk now safe, according to the GBI.

Columbus police say the mother of the children was also arrested on an outstanding warrant.

