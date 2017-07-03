Phenix City Council approves leasing agreement for Renfroe's Market

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Phenix City Council is moving forward with the community’s newest retail development.

City council approved the lease agreement for Renfroe's Market.

It's the anchor store that is part of the 19-acre development coming to the south end of the city along 431 South.

Based out of Montgomery, the store will be the first of its kind bringing with it dozens of other stores and thousands of dollars to the local economy

Phenix City Director of Finance Steven Smith says the project will be a great addition to the area.

“The developer is paying full cost for all of that development. He is paying full cost for the traffic signal going in. It's going to be one of the nicest developments in the area,” Smith said.

He also says construction is expected to begin in 90 days.



A tentative opening date is set for May 1, 2018.

