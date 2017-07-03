Family seeking legal advice following death of Muscogee County inmate

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The family of a Muscogee County inmate who was pronounced dead over the weekend is now seeking legal counsel.

The mother of 31- year-old Feaginess Wood is hiring a lawyer as they search for unanswered questions.

“When you’re burying a loved one, you are not in the right mind to deal with situations and answer questions, rightfully so, they wanted someone who could help them navigate through that process,” said Teddy Reese, of the Wright Legal Group, who is representing the family.

Wood was found lying in his jail cell by another inmate requesting medical assistance Saturday, June 1.

The Muscogee County Coroner, Buddy Bryan says Wood also had a deep cut above his left eye. He was transported to Midtown Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at approximately 8:38 a.m.

Attorney Reese says the family just want answers to what happened to their loved one.

“[The family] They do believe that an individual is innocent until proven guilty, and at this process, unfortunately, he was never proven guilty, so he is an innocent individual, so what we have here is an innocent individual, who is now dead,” said Reese.

According to the Muscogee County Sheriff Office, there is jail video that shows Wood entering his cell with another inmate before he was found. The video is currently being reviewed and has been turned over as evidence.

"The family is going to patiently wait on reports and due diligence to see what transpired, at this point, we just want answers and want to know what happened,” said Reese.

The body of Wood has been transported to Decatur for an autopsy at the GBI crime lab in Decatur.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over this case.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.