Opelika hosts 65th annual Freedom Celebration

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - The City of Opelika is kicking off Independence Day celebrations a day early this year.



This year marks the 56th Opelika Freedom Celebration. The event is being held for the first time at the new Opelika High School track.



"We've been doing it a long, long, long time. I can't think of a better reason than 4 July to celebrate our country" says Sam Bailey with Opelika Parks and Recreation.



As the clock neared 6:30 organizers put the final touches on the stage, the band began warming up, and large inflatables for the kids sprang up from the ground.



"We spend about $15,000 on the show", says Bailey. He says the event is possible because of help from partners in the community.



Opelika is just one of many cities hosting Independence Day celebrations, Auburn and Phenix City will have celebrations on Tuesday.



Auburn's event will be at Duck Samford Stadium from six until nine. Phenix City will have their celebration at the amphitheater on the Chattahoochee River beginning at 7 p.m.

For a list of Independence Day events click here.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.