breaking

UPDATE: Search suspended for man missing in the Chattahoochee River

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The search has been suspended for a man who went missing in the Chattahoochee River Monday. 

Multiple fire trucks and divers were searching for a man believed to be around 23 years old.  

Officials say the missing person was not wearing a life jacket.

The search will resume Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.  

