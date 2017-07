COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Police are on the scene of a potential pedestrian fatality at the intersection of First Avenue and 13th Street.

WTVM has learned that Chief Deputy Coroner, Freeman Worley, has been called to the scene, which is located near both the Wells Fargo and SunTrust Banks.

Police are currently blocking off that intersection to investigate.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as we learn more.

