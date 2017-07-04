BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Pedestrian killed at intersection of 13th St. and 1st Ave. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police confirmed with WTVM that a woman was killed after being hit at the intersection of 13th Street and 1st Avenue in just after midnight.

According to Chief Deputy Coroner, Freeman Worley, the victim is 65-years-old.

An investigation is underway and the intersection, which is located near both the Wells Fargo and SunTrust Banks, is currently blocked off by police.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as we learn more.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.