BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Pedestrian killed at intersection of 13th St. and 1st Ave. in Columbus

By Ashton Adams, Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police confirmed with WTVM that a woman was killed after being hit at the intersection of 13th Street and 1st Avenue in just after midnight.

According to Chief Deputy Coroner, Freeman Worley, the victim is 65-years-old. 

An investigation is underway and the intersection, which is located near both the Wells Fargo and SunTrust Banks, is currently blocked off by police.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as we learn more. 

