UPDATE: Pedestrian killed at intersection of 13th St. and 1st Ave. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police confirmed with WTVM that a woman was killed after being hit at the intersection of 13th Street and 1st Avenue in just after midnight.

According to Chief Deputy Coroner, Freeman Worley, the victim is 65-year-old Mary Ellis Glenghorn. An investigation is underway and officials are currently searching for Glenghorn's relatives.

The intersection, which is located near both the Wells Fargo and SunTrust Banks, has been cleared.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as we learn more.

