Restaurants and retailers to offer July 4th deals and discounts

Many restaurants and retailers are celebrating Independence day with deals and sales.

While some people celebrate the patriotic holiday with food and fireworks, others like to add shopping and dining at some of their favorite restaurants to their festivities.

See retail and restaurant deals and discounts below:

Outback Steakhouse Free appetizers with your entrée

Applebee's Kids 12-years-old and under eat free

H&M Discounted T-shirts, women's tops, cushion covers, baseball caps, and sunglasses

Forever 21 Sales items available at buy one get on free basis in stores and online with code "BOGOFREE"

Target Up to 30 percent off furniture and patio items

Best Buy Up to 30 percent off home, patio, and furniture

Home Depot Up to 40 percent off select appliances

Lowes Up to 40 percent off select appliances

Please verify participating locations with merchants.

