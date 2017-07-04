Storm Team 9: Check out your hot & humid 4th of July forecast HERE!

The westbound lane of Forest Road between Branton Woods and Colonel Dick Mckee Drive will be closed to all traffic Wednesday, July 5.More >>
Many restaurants and retailers are celebrating Independence day with deals and sales. While some people celebrate the patriotic holiday with food and fireworks, others like to add shopping and evening dining in at some of their favorite restaurants. See retail and restaurant deals and discounts below: Outback Steakhouse Free appetizers with your entrée Applebee's Kids 12-years-old and under eat free H&M Discounted T-shirts, women’s tops, c...More >>
Independence Day is approaching and many throughout the Chattahoochee Valley will commemorate the holiday with patriotic and celebratory events.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Police are on the scene of a potential pedestrian fatality at the intersection of First Avenue and 13th Street. WTVM has learned that Chief Deputy Coroner, Freeman Worley, has been called to the scene, which is located near both the Wells Fargo and SunTrust Banks. Police are currently blocking off that intersection to investigate. This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as we learn more. Copyright 2017 WTVM. All r...More >>
The family of a Muscogee County inmate who was pronounced dead over the weekend is now seeking legal counsel.More >>
Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.More >>
The gruesome decapitation of a Jackson man still remains a mystery. Now a human rights organization is pleading for justice and answers in the death of Jeremy Jerome Jackson. The 30-year-old was found decapitated June 10th.More >>
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.More >>
Police are searching for two suspects following a shooting at Northwoods Mall on Monday afternoon.More >>
Authorities say abduction suspect Brendt Christensen attended a vigil Thursday for missing student Yingying Zhang, the victim in the case.More >>
