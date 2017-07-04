Storm Team 9: Check out your hot & humid 4th of July forecast HE - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Storm Team 9: Check out your hot & humid 4th of July forecast HERE!

By Derek Kinkade, Chief Meteorologist
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Happy 4th of July to you! We're talking a very hot and humid forecast with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 90s under a mostly sunny sky. The humidity will make it 'feel like' the upper 90s in many spots. A 10% rain chance will keep most dry. Similar forecast through Wednesday and Thursday.

An approaching front will increase our rain chances for Friday and the weekend, but we still expect plenty of dry intervals with the rain coverage in the 30-40% range. Going into next week, the forecast remains about the same, with a 30 rain coverage along with some heat and humidity. Afternoon highs should hand in the low 90s range next week.

