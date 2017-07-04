Forrest Road lane closure underway Wednesday - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Forrest Road lane closure underway Wednesday

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
(Source: AP Graphics) (Source: AP Graphics)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

The westbound lane of Forest Road between Branton Woods and Colonel Dick Mckee Drive will be closed to all traffic Wednesday, July 5. 

The lane closure will allow a new culvert to be installed as part of the Forrest Road Improvements project. A detour route will be provided along Branton Woods Drive, Branton Lane, and Woodruff Farm Road. 

The lane is expected to be closed for approximately eight weeks. The eastbound lane of Forest Road will remain open. Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through the construction zone. 

