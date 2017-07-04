Winn-Dixie to donate all July 4 proceeds to nonprofit veterans organization

Winn-Dixie will support veterans by donating 100 percent of its July 4 profits to national nonprofit organization, Hope for the Warriors.

Hope for the Warriors provides support programs for service members, veterans, and military families that focus on health and wellness, community resources, peer engagement, and transition. The organization was founded in 2006 by military families aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, NC.

Winn-Dixie is in its third year supporting veterans. Southeastern Grocers, Winn-Dixie’s parent company has raised more than $5.8 million for service members, wounded veterans, and military families.

“Hope for the Warriors is extremely grateful to Southeastern Grocers, associates, vendors, and customers for the continued support and partnership in our programs and mission,” said Robin Kelleher, Co-Founder, President and CEO of Hope For The Warriors. “The #AllForHonor campaign will help us reach thousands of patriotic Americans who truly understand the sacrifices of our veterans, service members and military families."

There will also be a Wall of Honor inside stores to allow customers to make donations and pay tributes to their loved ones. To donate online, click here.

