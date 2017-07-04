Winn-Dixie to donate all July 4 proceeds to nonprofit veterans organization

Winn-Dixie has pledged to give 100 percent of its July 4 profits to national nonprofit organization, Hope or the Warriors. Hope for the Warriors provides support programs for service members, veterans, and military families that focus on health and wellness, community resources, peer engagement, and transition. The organization was founded in 2006 by military families aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, NC. Winn-Dixie is in its third year supporting veterans. Southeastern Grocers...More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Police are on the scene of a potential pedestrian fatality at the intersection of First Avenue and 13th Street. WTVM has learned that Chief Deputy Coroner, Freeman Worley, has been called to the scene, which is located near both the Wells Fargo and SunTrust Banks. Police are currently blocking off that intersection to investigate. This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as we learn more. Copyright 2017 WTVM. All r...More >>
The westbound lane of Forest Road between Branton Woods and Colonel Dick Mckee Drive will be closed to all traffic Wednesday, July 5.More >>
Many restaurants and retailers are celebrating Independence day with deals and sales. While some people celebrate the patriotic holiday with food and fireworks, others like to add shopping and evening dining in at some of their favorite restaurants. See retail and restaurant deals and discounts below: Outback Steakhouse Free appetizers with your entrée Applebee's Kids 12-years-old and under eat free H&M Discounted T-shirts, women’s tops, c...More >>
Independence Day is approaching and many throughout the Chattahoochee Valley will commemorate the holiday with patriotic and celebratory events.More >>
Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.More >>
Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops..More >>
Murray County Sheriff Gary Langford told local news media that the plane crashed Saturday afternoon in the area of Chatsworth, Georgia, about 90 miles northwest of Atlanta.More >>
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.More >>
Police are searching for two suspects following a shooting at Northwoods Mall on Monday afternoon.More >>
Prattville Police are looking for two suspects they say are wanted for a shooting that left three people dead and one wounded.More >>
The baby was left in the van for about eight hours, the sheriff's department said.More >>
