MCSD holds teacher recruitment fair for new fine arts school

Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts’ teacher recruitment fair is Wednesday, July 12, at Carver High School. The fair is open to external candidates only.

Available teaching positions are in the subjects of band, chorus, orchestra, dance, and theater are available.

The recruitment fair is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. To complete an application, click here.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.