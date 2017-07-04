MCSD holds teacher recruitment for Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus's new fine arts school held a career fair Wednesday looking for a few good teachers.

The Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts was looking to hire five candidates. One for Band, Chorus, Orchestra, Dance and one for Theatre.

The fair had a better turn out than expected. Each candidate did meet with and was interviewed by the school’s principal Mr. Weldon B Williams.

Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts is located at Midtown Drive in Midtown Columbus in a community with a rich heritage in the celebration of the fine and performing arts.

“We had a lot of candidates who did meet the qualifications ahead of time and have already spoken with someone so they didn't necessarily need to be here tonight but we also had some surprises that we were very happy about,” said Human Resources Coordinator Jennifer Thompson

In collaboration with the community, the faculty and staff are dedicated to the development of the talent and creative potential of young adults in an integrated academic environment.

The candidates did have to have a four-year degree. The candidates that are hired will start at the start of the upcoming school year.

